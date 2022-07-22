Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) show massive leads on the general ballot poll against their Democrat challengers.

The poll taken by Cygnal for the Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation found Reynolds leading her Democrat opponent, Deidre DeJear, by 15 points while Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken by nine points.

When the likely voter respondents were asked which of the two gubernatorial candidates they would vote for, Reynolds leads with 55.4 percent of the vote. In comparison, 41.1 percent said they would vote for DeJear. There are 3.4 percent undecided.

Reynolds also carried a higher favorability than the Democrat in the poll, as 53.4 percent find her favorable while 43.4 percent find her unfavorable, 2.3 percent have no opinion, and less than one percent said they have never heard of the governor.

In comparison, DeJear only has a 25.5 percent favorability, and 14.1 percent have a negative view of her. However, 17.6 percent said they have no opinion of her, and almost half, 42.9 percent, said they have never heard of the candidate.

When asked about the senatorial race, Grassley leads with a majority of the vote, 51.6 percent. In comparison, Franken has 43.4 percent of the vote. Five percent are undecided.

Grassley carries a higher favorability than the Democrat in the poll, as 48.6 percent find her favorable, 46.9 percent find her unfavorable, 3.9 percent have no opinion, and less than one percent have never heard of the long-time incumbent senator.

In comparison, Franken only has a 30.4 percent favorability, and 17.4 percent have a negative view of him. However, 22. 7 percent said they have no opinion of him, and 29.5 percent said they have never heard of the candidate.

The poll shows that the Republicans are in good shape ahead of the November election.

The Cygnal poll was taken statewide with 600 likely general election voters and was conducted July 13-14, with a 3.95 percent margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.