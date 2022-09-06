Poll: Most Americans Say Civility and Tone in Politics Have Gotten Worse

Most Americans believe civility and tone in politics have worsened over the past few years, a recent CBS News/YouGov survey found.

The vast majority, 80 percent, believe civility in politics has worsened in recent years, compared to 12 percent who said it has stayed the same and seven percent who believe it has improved.

What is more, nearly seven in ten Americans, 67 percent, are pessimistic about the ability of Americans to come together and work out their differences. Just one-third maintain an optimistic outlook.

Further, 80 percent believe the U.S. is more divided today compared to their parents’ generation. Just 14 percent believe it is “about the same,” and only six percent believe the U.S. is more united.

The survey was taken August 29-31, 2022, among 2,085 U.S. adults and has a +/- 2.6 percent margin of error.

Shortly after the survey’s completion, President Joe Biden delivered an angry and divisive speech in which he repeatedly demonized “MAGA Republicans,” deeming them a great threat to the country. The entire speech stood in great contrast to Biden’s original pitch for “unity” — something he emphasized greatly in his inauguration speech.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden stated in the dark speech.