“And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” he said, claiming that they also do not “believe in the rule of law,” despite the fact that it is those on the right who typically defend and support law enforcement.

“They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself,” he claimed, adding that “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fanned the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” he railed.

Speaker Pelosi wholly supported Biden’s speech, describing it as both “inspiring and optimistic.”

“Tonight, @POTUS Biden, in his inspiring and optimistic remarks, made crystal clear that our rights, our freedom and our Democracy are on the line,” Pelosi began, praising Biden’s “values-based vision and patriotic leadership.”

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are orchestrating a sinister campaign,” she said, echoing Biden’s remarks.

“By criminalizing women’s health care, ending Social Security & Medicare & undermining our elections, the GOP is working to turn back the clock on fundamental liberties while fanning the flames of violence & division,” she proclaimed, attempting to contrast that with the vision of Democrats, claiming that they have “powered progress for America’s families.” Notably, she made no mention of the dire state of economic affairs under Democrat leadership.

“With our landmark laws to bring down costs, create better paying jobs and build safer communities, Democrats are demonstrating that Democracy can continue to deliver,” she said, baselessly asserting that Americans “are rejecting Republicans’ extreme MAGA agenda – instead, choosing Democrats’ unifying vision of #PeopleOverPolitics.”

Tonight, @POTUS Biden, in his inspiring and optimistic remarks, made crystal clear that our rights, our freedom and our Democracy are on the line. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 2, 2022

Extreme MAGA Republicans are orchestrating a sinister campaign. By criminalizing women's health care, ending Social Security & Medicare & undermining our elections, the GOP is working to turn back the clock on fundamental liberties while fanning the flames of violence & division. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 2, 2022