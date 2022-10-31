Joe Biden Uses Photo ID to Vote Early in Delaware

President Joe Biden used his photo ID on Saturday when voting early for the midterms in Delaware.

The president and his granddaughter Natalie Biden traveled to a polling station in Wilmington on Saturday to vote.

After one poll worker asked for the president’s identification, he reached into his wallet and presented it to her.

The poll worker scanned the ID and presented Biden with a screen to sign his name before being sent to an electronic election machine.

His granddaughter also presented a photo ID in order to vote.

In Delaware, poll workers ask for a photo ID but do not require it to vote. If a voter in Delaware does not have a photo ID, that voter is allowed to present another form of ID or sign an affidavit to affirm their identity.

Biden has previously described laws requiring a photo ID to vote as racist.

“It’s an attempt to repress minority voting masquerading as an attempt to end corruption,” he said during a speech in 2014, when he was the vice president.

Once his identity was verified, Biden went behind a curtained booth as an election volunteer offered him some advice.

“Just touch it right?” Biden asked.

“Yes sir. Did it light up?” the worker replied.

“Yup,” Biden replied.

“Do I got it … Cast ballot once you’re done?” Biden continued.

“You’re all done,” the worker replied.

Biden spent a few more moments in the booth trying to print his ballot before exiting.

“I need my granddaughter to help me vote,” he joked as he reappeared.

Natalie Biden put her I voted sticker on the president and he reciprocated by putting his sticker on her and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

When asked by reporters about how he was feeling about the midterm elections, Biden replied, “I’m feeling good.”

“I’m going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum. It’s a choice — a fundamental choice — a choice between two very different visions for the country,” he said.