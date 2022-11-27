19 Shot Friday into Saturday Night Across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nineteen people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that two people were shot and killed at “a gathering” in the “12700 block of South Halsted Street” shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

The two deceased victims–a 34-year-old and a 36-year-old–were both shot in the head. Two other individuals were shot and wounded in the incident.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying on the ground deceased “in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue.”

Approximately three hours later, around 3:40 a.m., a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times following an argument inside a residence “in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue.” The 60-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The individual who shot the 60-year-old fled the scene, leaving his handgun behind. He was arrested a short time later.

The Sun-Times maintains a database that shows 630 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through November 26, 2022.

