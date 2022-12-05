Exclusive — Herschel Walker Explains the Importance of a Republican Victory in Georgia

Republicans will be able to keep the Biden administration in check with a Republican victory in Georgia’s Senate runoff Tuesday, Republican Herschel Walker told Breitbart News Saturday.

While it is true that Democrats have already secured a slim majority in the Senate — 50 seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker — a victory for Walker would help in stopping some of the Biden administration’s radical agenda, such as pushing through far-left nominees like Southern Poverty Law Center lawyer Nancy Abudu, President Biden’s nominee for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

She is held up in the Judiciary Committee due to the Senate’s current power sharing agreement, which would end with a Warnock victory.

“All we have to do is to turn one Democrat,” Walker explained, detailing what it would look like if he secured the seat.

He explained that it is not about Democrats or Republicans. “This is about the people,” he said, explaining that most of these decisions could stay in committee with his victory. If he does not win the seat, Kamala Harris will continue to act as the deciding vote.

“Or you can also keep the president in check. That’s the reason why this election right now is so, so important,” Walker said, emphasizing the importance of turning out for the runoff election on Tuesday.

“Because if we do not do that, you see what they’re gonna do to this country. And when Joe Biden said he’s not going to change anything, that mean things gonna get worse,” he said, questioning how long America can endure that sort of leadership.

“Get out and vote, vote, vote. It is so, so important. It’s very crucial. We cannot have people sit at home anymore. This is not about Herschel Walker,” he said, explaining that it is about standing up against Warnock’s policies and stopping their devastating impacts on Americans across the country.

“We have to flood the zone here in Georgia,” he added, warning that Democrats will continue on the same destructive path with a Warnock victory.

“Otherwise, if you don’t turn out, we’re gonna continue to have the high gas prices, gonna continue to have the high grocery prices, continue to have the crime in the street [and] these open borders. We will continue to have those things if people don’t turn out and vote. So vote, vote, vote,” he said.

Breitbart · Herschel Walker – December 3, 2022