Infamous election denier Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) approval rating among Americans is unfavorable after just one month as House minority leader, a Rasmussen poll found on Tuesday.

Jeffries, who was nominated to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Democrat House minority leader, holds an approval rating among independents of just 28 percent. Only 39 percent of Democrats approve of the Jeffries, while 22 percent of Republicans approve of the election denier.

Overall, 39 percent approve. Twenty-seven percent are unsure.

Among those who approved of Jeffries, only 20 percent had a very favorable impression of him, while 23 percent had a very unfavorable impression. Forty-four percent held a negative view of Jeffries.

The poll surveyed 900 likely voters from January 3- February 2 with a three point margin of error.

Hakeem Jeffries: New Democrat Leader Not More Popular Than Pelosi The new leader of House Democrats is no more popular than his predecessor, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. More At Rasmussen Reports: https://t.co/bTY5Le354d pic.twitter.com/gQNG4oPYWh — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 7, 2023

Jeffries, a staunch election denier, has recently been in the news for trying to help Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a member who has made antisemitic remarks, remain on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The House voted last week to remove her from the committee due to her lack of experience in foreign affairs.

“There has been accountability. Ilhan Omar has apologized; she has indicated that she’ll learn from her mistakes,” Jeffries complained. “So this is not about accountability, it’s about political revenge.”

Jeffries stood by Omar after she voted for him multiple times weeks earlier for Democrat House minority leader, even though Jeffries has denied the legitimacy of elections and attacked democracy.

Over 100 times, Jeffries has questioned the integrity of American elections.

“CIA concludes Russia released stolen docs to hurt HRC & help Trump. Apparently it pays to play footsie with Putin #Rigged,” Jeffries tweeted in 2016. “Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President,” Jeffries reiterated November 24, 2020.

Jeffries is not the only Democrat to deny the legitimacy of American elections.

Over 150 examples show that many Democrats have denied the integrity of elections, including Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Vice President Kamala Harris, and Pelosi.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.