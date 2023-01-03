House Democrats on Tuesday unanimously nominated election denier Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in the House speakership race.

Jeffries, the only Democrat nominated for the position on the House floor, was unanimously nominated to be speaker of the House by Democrats after he attacked democracy over 100 times in recent years by questioning the integrity of American elections.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) officially nominated Jeffries for the position, during which he falsely claimed Jeffries had not undermined democracy.

“We are unified behind a speaker who is an unapologetic advocate for protecting and expanding our freedom. He does not traffic in extremism. He does not grovel to or make excuses for a twice impeached so-called former president. Madam clerk, he does not bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy,” Aguilar claimed.

After Aguilar’s nomination, House Democrats cheered him as the first black Democrat House minority leader, ignoring Jeffries’ election-denying history.

Jeffries fell short of becoming House speaker by six votes. Jeffries won 212 votes, while 218 are needed:

It's official, no speaker candidate made it to the magic number of 218 on the first ballot.

Hakeem Jeffries got more votes than McCarthy, but House rules call for 218 – majority of all those present and voting pic.twitter.com/bPFDB9uks6 — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) January 3, 2023

Democrats frequently attacked a few Republicans for questioning the 2020 presidential election result during the 2022 midterm election. The establishment media also took part in the attacks while ignoring many Democrats who took part in the same election denying rhetoric years prior.

Jeffries’ questioning of the legitimacy of American elections goes back as far as 2016 after former President Donald Trump defeated two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“CIA concludes Russia released stolen docs to hurt HRC & help Trump. Apparently it pays to play footsie with Putin #Rigged,” Jeffries tweeted in 2016.

“Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President,” Jeffries reiterated November 24, 2020.

Jeffries is not the only Democrat to deny the legitimacy of American elections. Over 150 examples show that many Democrats have denied the integrity of elections, including Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The first ballot is done. All Democrats voted for Jeffries while McCarthy lost 19 votes from the following Republicans: Biggs

Bishop

Boebert

Brecheen

Cloud

Clyde

Crane

Gaetz

Good

Gosar

Harris

Luna

Miller

Norman

Ogles

Perry

Rosendale

Roy

Self — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaReports) January 3, 2023

