Republican businessman Tim Sheehy, who is running for U.S. Senate in Montana, ended his first official day as a candidate with three endorsements from prominent Republican U.S. Senators.

Sheehy, a combat veteran and retired Navy Seal, announced his candidacy to challenge Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on Tuesday. Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, issued a statement soon after announcing his support for Sheehy.

“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan,” Daines said in a committee statement. “I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) followed suit and formally endorsed the candidate in a tweet Tuesday morning.

I am proud to endorse @SheehyforMT. He’s a combat veteran and entrepreneur who will fight against the Biden agenda and for Montanans in the U.S. Senate. Help Tim take back this seat: https://t.co/mo5sHhS3nZ https://t.co/KPk23VQp7Y — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 27, 2023

“He’s a combat veteran and entrepreneur who will fight against the Biden agenda and for Montanans in the U.S. Senate,” wrote Cotton.

Politico’s Ally Mutnick reported in the early evening that Sen. Marsha Balckburn had also put her support behind Sheehy, continuing the show of GOP senate solidarity. Blackburn contended he would be an America First candidate:

I am honored to endorse Tim Sheehy for the Senate. As a Navy SEAL veteran, his dedication and service to our country embody the America First spirit. Tim understands the importance of prioritizing our nation and its people, and his campaign resonates deeply with these values. He represents the kind of steadfast, patriotic leadership that we need in the Senate right now. I have the utmost faith in his commitment to putting America First, making him the clear choice for the future of our country.

New: Another #MTSEN endorsement for Tim Sheehy (R) >> this one from Sen Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) That's Sheehy's third Senate endorsement after NRSC Chair Steve Daines + Sen Tom Cotton. He launched a bid Tuesday against Sen Jon Tester (D) Her full statement: pic.twitter.com/s2EXNjMSAU — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) June 27, 2023

Sheehy, who founded aerial firefighter company Bridger Aerospace and serves as its CEO, is likely to square off with Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) in the Republican primary, as Politico reports the two-term representative is planning a run. On Tuesday, Sheehy kept his focus on Tester, asserting “He’s lost sight of our Montana values” in a statement.

“He’s supporting Biden and Schumer’s liberal agenda 91% of the time and that has brought us record high inflation, a disastrous deficit, skyrocketing energy prices, open borders, and drag queen story time on our military bases,” he added.