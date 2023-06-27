Navy SEAL Veteran Tim Sheehy Launches Senate Bid in Battleground Montana

Republican Tim Sheehy, a retired Navy SEAL, announced Tuesday he is challenging Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in the race for U.S. Senate in battleground Montana.

Sheehy, a decorated combat veteran who now serves as the CEO of Bridger Aerospace, highlighted in a statement of his decision to run that he founded that company and others and has worked to create jobs, especially for veterans and college students, in his home state.

“My commitment to job creation here in Montana has been steadfast across multiple industries, and I am a firm believer in the power of conservative values and the strength of the American individual,” Sheehy said, noting Bridger Aerospace has produced 200 jobs.

He also hit Tester, who, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis, voted in line with President Joe Biden’s agenda more than 90 percent of the time in the last Congress, for forgetting “Montana values.”

“Jon Tester has been in office for nearly a quarter of a century and he’s lost sight of our Montana values,” Sheehy said. “He’s supporting Biden and Schumer’s liberal agenda 91% of the time and that has brought us record high inflation, a disastrous deficit, skyrocketing energy prices, open borders, and drag queen story time on our military bases.”

Malmstrom Air Force Base held a “drag queen story time” for children in 2021, and Sheehy and other Montana Republicans condemned the controversial event this year after Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) shared photos of the event and led a letter about it to the Pentagon.

“Jon Tester and his fellow Democrats continue to prioritize Joe Biden’s woke agenda at the expense of America’s national security interests,” Sheehy told Breitbart News last month, noting Tester had been silent on the issue.

Montana presents a top GOP pickup opportunity. A polling memo published in February underscored that fact, showing about a third of voters wanted to see Tester win reelection, while roughly two-thirds wanted or would consider someone else.

Daines, who also chairs Senate Republicans’ campaign arm the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), quickly applauded Sheehy’s bid for office through a committee statement.

“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan,” Daines said. “I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

Sheehy is the lone Republican in the race as of now, but Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), who narrowly lost to Tester in 2018, is, according to Politico, considering a rematch.