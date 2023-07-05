Politico: ‘White House Cocaine Culprit Unlikely to Be Found’

An unnamed law enforcement official told Politico on Wednesday that the source of the cocaine found in the White House on Sunday is “unlikely to be determined.”

“But one official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing,” Politico reported.

The outlet said “the small amount of cocaine” was found in a cubby area for storing electronics in a basement entryway into the West Wing where “many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours.”

Asked what the chances were of finding out who brought in the cocaine, the official said, “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.”

The cocaine was discovered on Sunday evening around 6:00 p.m. ET after a patrol by uniformed Secret Service officers at the White House, prompting an evacuation and a D.C. Fire Department hazmat team to arrive at the scene.

According to a dispatch at 8:49 p.m. ET that was published on a website that archives police and fire department dispatches, the substance tested positive for cocaine.

An NBC News report said the cocaine was found in a “zippered bag” and that the Secret Service was reviewing surveillance cameras and visitors’ logs — which presumably captured all visitors who walked through that entryway. The FBI is assisting in the investigation, according to the report.

However, the unnamed official told Politico, “Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught… It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday at a press briefing that the White House had “all the confidence” that the Secret Service would “get to the bottom of this episode.”

Amid rampant social media speculation and joking that the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, who has a well-known history of drug use, Jean-Pierre emphasized that President Joe Biden and his family left Washington on Friday and returned on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton noted the changing media narratives surrounding the cocaine.

“Weird how WH leaks on where the cocaine was found keep on changing. From the library, to a ‘work area’ to now ‘near’ where ‘guests leave their cell phones,'” he tweeted.

