Watch Live: House Hearing on Coronavirus Origins ‘Cover Up’

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing titled “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up” on Tuesday, July 11.

Witnesses to testify are Dr. Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research and Dr. Robert Garry of Tulane University School of Medicine.

“With insufficient evidence in hand and Dr. Fauci’s prompting as protection, ‘Proximal Origins’ seemingly became one of the most egregious cover-ups of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chairman Brad Wenstrup said in a statement. “Robust scientific discourse was abandoned in pursuit of a preferred, coordinated narrative.”