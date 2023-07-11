Watch Live: House Hearing on Coronavirus Origins ‘Cover Up’

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing titled “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up” on Tuesday, July 11.
Witnesses to testify are Dr. Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research and Dr. Robert Garry of Tulane University School of Medicine.
“With insufficient evidence in hand and Dr. Fauci’s prompting as protection, ‘Proximal Origins’ seemingly became one of the most egregious cover-ups of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chairman Brad Wenstrup said in a statement. “Robust scientific discourse was abandoned in pursuit of a preferred, coordinated narrative.”
These scientists have essential information to share with Americans about the cover-up of the origins of COVID-19 and the potential suppression of the lab-leak hypothesis by Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and other public health authorities. A complete look at all the facts is necessary, and the truth is nonnegotiable. The Select Subcommittee looks forward to their testimony as we continue to investigate the origins of COVID-19
