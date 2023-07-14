Former Vice President Mike Pence said during the Family Leadership Summit on Friday that crumbling inner cities are not “his concern” as he argued for more aid to Ukraine.

Pence spoke with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson about a variety of issues, including Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. The former Vice President said that he is confident that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin takes over Ukraine, then Putin will advance toward the rest of Eastern Europe, which the United States will have to defend.

Pence said he wants to give the Ukrainian military what they need to repel Russia. He said that Ukraine’s potential membership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will have to be decided after the conflict is over.

“Peace comes through strength, and the United States needs to continue to project strength,” Pence remarked.

In response, Carlson remarked, “I know you’re running for president. You are distressed the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks. Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around. There is not one city that has gotten better in the United States. And it’s visible.”

He continued, “And yet you’re concern is that the Ukrainians, a country that most people can’t find on a map, who have received tens of billions of U.S. tax dollars, don’t have enough tanks, I think it’s fair to ask, where’s the concern for the United States in that?”

Pence responded, “Well, it’s not my concern. Tucker I’ve heard that routine from you before, but it’s not my concern. I’m running for President of the United States because I think this country is in a lot of trouble.”

The vice president said that he would hope to “restore law and order in our cities, secure our border,” and get the economy going again.

Carlson also asked Pence about reports about potential religious persecution in Ukraine, suggesting that the Ukrainian government may be attacking those of the Russian Orthodox faith.

Pence said he spoke with a pro-Ukrainian source, who said that Volodymyr Zelensky was not persecuting Russian churches.

Heated Exchange Between Tucker Carlson And Mike Pence On Religious Liberty In Ukraine Tucker: "I would think that you would have greater concern for religious liberty in Ukraine, and I'm surprised by your answer." Pence: "I told you I raised the issue of religious liberty."…

“No, you spoke to one person who is clearly on one side of it, and there are many many news reports that are not disputed by anybody that many clergy have been arrested in Ukraine,” Carlson said. “And I’m merely saying, I may not agree with their views. I’m not Russian Orthodox, but you can’t arrest clergy for having different views, period. Because if you do, you violate the basic tenet of religious liberty.”