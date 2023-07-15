Trump to DeSantis: Come Home to Florida and Do Your Job

Former President Donald Trump will call on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to “get back” to Florida and “do the job he was elected to do,” during his keynote address at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to prepared remarks obtained by Breitbart News.

“It is time for Ron DeSanctus to get back here and do the job he was elected to do—be the Governor of FLORIDA,” Trump’s prepared remarks say. “He’s got to get home and take care of business.”

Trump will urge DeSantis to return to Florida to address the home and car insurance crisis affecting the state.

“He’s got to get home and take care of the insurance situation which is the worst in the nation,” Trump will say.

Trump’s remarks come one day after AAA announced it would not renew home and car insurance for some of its policyholders in Florida, joining Farmers Insurance.

“All the money he is using for a hopeless cause, his election, should be used to support the party winning against Crooked Joe Biden in November 2024,” Trump’s remarks continue.

Trump will suggest funds going to the DeSantis campaign should be put towards an operation to address the “Democrats’ cheating and ballot harvesting.”

“Now is the time when Republicans should be using those funds to build a state-of-the-art vote-gathering operation to swamp the Democrats’ cheating and ballot harvesting,” Trump’s remarks say.

Trump will also call out DeSantis and his “establishment handlers” for dividing the Republican Party.

“Instead, DeSanctus and his establishment handlers are wasting precious resources to divide our party right when we should be uniting against the unprecedented weaponization of law enforcement by Crooked Joe Biden and the Communist Left,” Trump’s remarks say.

“Never forget—our enemies want to stop us because we are the only ones who can stop THEM. They want to take away MY freedom because I will never let them take away YOUR freedom,” Trump’s prepared remarks add. “They want to silence me, because I will never let them silence you. In the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you—and I’m just standing in their way.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.