Ken-adian Barbie: Newly-separated Justin Trudeau Goes Full Pink

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donned a pink hoodie to celebrate the new Barbie movie with a feminist message: “We’re team Barbie,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Trudeau appeared alongside his eldest son, Xavier James, one of three children he shares with his newly-estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire.

Canada’s first couple announced their surprise separation last week in an Instagram post, as UPI reported:

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau said in the statement. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.” The Prime Minister’s Office said in a separate statement to The Globe and Mail that the Trudeaus had signed a legal separation agreement.

Barbie was on the verge of grossing $1 billion at box offices worldwide at the start of the weekend, according to Variety.

The film has been popular, despite some adult themes and the relentless mockery of male characters, represented by Ken.

Trudeau has often styled himself as a feminist, sensitive male figure, despite accusations of groping a reporter two decades ago.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.