Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy performed a rendition of Eminem’s award-winning single “Lose Yourself” on Saturday morning at the Iowa State Fair.

Ramaswamy’s performance came during a “fair-side chat” event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who spoke to GOP presidential hopefuls.

“The whole crowd goes so loud, he opens his mouth but the words won’t come out, he’s choking, how, everybody’s joking now, the clock’s run out, time’s up, over, blaow,” Ramaswamy rapped as the Eminem song played in the background.

Vivek Ramaswamy raps to Eminem. pic.twitter.com/0vABK1nPW0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 12, 2023

Young Vivek performs Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/pcKmvEBnlb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 12, 2023

Ramaswamy told Reynolds that “Lose Yourself” was his favorite walk-out song at political events moments before he gave his performance.

“It’s like, young and scrappy,” Ramaswamy told Reynolds.

“I am really starting to understand my age,” responded Reynolds, 64. “I’m going to have to go look that up.”

At 38 years old, Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate and the only millennial in the race.

An August poll found that Ramaswamy is in fourth place among Iowa Republicans, coming in at five percent support. Ahead of Ramaswamy is the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.