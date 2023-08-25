2028 Republican National Convention Taking Place in Houston

The 2028 Republican National Convention is taking place in Houston, Texas, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement released Friday.

“I am excited to announce Houston as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in announcement, touting the decision.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 The RNC is excited to announce @HoustonTX as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention! @HoustonFirst @VisitHouston pic.twitter.com/PdIgznisHa — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2023

“After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028,” she said.

“The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party,” she added.

I am excited to announce @HoustonTX as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 25, 2023

The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor @GregAbbott_TX, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, @HoustonFirst, and @VisitHouston to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 25, 2023

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also boasted about the decision, deeming Houston “one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, a thriving center of economic development, and a cultural leader of Texas.”

Similarly, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) touted his city, describing it as “the nation’s most diverse and inclusive city.”

“We’re excited to showcase that identity and Houston’s unsurpassed hospitality. We thank the RNC for selecting Houston to host the 2028 Republican National Convention,” Turner added.

The decision comes nearly a year prior to the RNC’s 2024 Republican National Convention, taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the GOP presidential nominee will be formally nominated.

At this point, former President Donald Trump has remained the dominant frontrunner in virtually every survey — both nationwide and at the state-level. To demonstrate that even further, the latest Yahoo/YouGov survey asked Republicans and Republican-leaners if they would support Trump if he were “convicted of a serious crime,” and even in that scenario, he leads the full GOP field by double digits. The survey was taken prior to Trump’s released mugshot, which has since gone viral.

