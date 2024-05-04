Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM to discuss her effort, as expressed by host Matt Boyle, to “expose Speaker Mike Johnson’s power-sharing agreement with the Democrats.”

Greene announced Wednesday she will force a vote on a motion to vacate on the floor after House Democrat leadership said that they would protect Johnson’s (R-LA) speakership.

“This isn’t something that we want to be doing, but I think it absolutely has to be done,” Green told Boyle about forcing the motion to vacate vote. “Everyone always talks about the uniparty in Washington, DC. Well, the uniparty is on full display with the Democrats coming out saying that they will vote to save Mike Johnson and then yesterday it being reported in the news that they’re going to extract some kind of deal from him in exchange for their vote.”

She says voters deserve to know where lawmakers stand on the issue.

“This is exactly what Americans need to see as they go to primaries and vote as they’re preparing to cast their ballots, not only in primaries, but in November,” she said. “The Republican majority was given to us by America because they were fed up with the Democrat agenda. Well, ever since we got Mike Johnson as Speaker, Mike Johnson, our Republican-elected Speaker of the House, has been delivering the Democrat agenda on a platter and giving Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and the Biden White House everything they want.

“And you know, Americans are fighting hard every single day to make ends meet. They’re fed up with everything happening. And I think Republicans need to stand up and put on their big boy pants and do our job in Washington, DC, hold our own conference accountable. And we need to vacate the chair and we can put someone in that is willing to fight against the Democrats.”

Boyle discussed Johnson’s three major policy capitulations – what Greene’s colleague Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has called “three betrayals” – that led to her decision. Specifically, Johnson ended work being done to pass each of the 12 individual appropriations bills and passed a two-part omnibus bill overwhelmingly supported by Democrats, rammed through a reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) after casting the deciding vote to kill a warrant requirement for spying on Americans, and carried out a scheme to unlock tens of billions in Ukraine aid despite promising not to do so without addressing the border crisis.

“It’s like he’s nullified the midterm election and we didn’t get a Republican majority,” Boyle said. “That’s taking away the voices of millions of Americans who voted in the midterm election, right? We talk about threats to democracy. Well, here we go right here.”

Boyle referenced reports on what Democrats will demand from Johnson in exchange for saving him.

“One of the concepts that I think is going to become clear in the coming days, especially if they do vote as expected, the Democrats, to protect him, is what’s called a power sharing agreement, right? … So I think what we’re gonna see is we’re gonna see Mike Johnson to keep his job — because he cannot win with Republican votes … he is going to have to rely on Democrats to remaing the Speaker of the House.”

Boyle asked what more damage Johnson could do with a coalition government with Democrats for the rest of the year. Greene made clear the potential for further destruction is massive.

“I think everyone should be terrified of Mike Johnson,” she replied.

Greene first detailed the significance of Johnson’s capitulations to Democrats thus far, beginning with spending bills. “Let’s walk through it. So he funded the government with a two-part omnibus, something we said ‘No more Omnibuses, no more big spending package, twelve separate appropriation bills.’ Well, that all stopped once they threw Kevin McCarthy out. We [had] passed seven separate appropriation bills; we only had five more to do when Mike Johnson became Speaker. He scrapped that entire plan and put together a two-part omnibus that he made a deal with Chuck Schumer on all the language in the bill and funded the government spending more money than Nancy Pelosi spent. And the omnibus was literally a policy copycat of Nancy Pelosi’s omnibus. It funded full-term abortion, funded the trans agenda on children, fully funded the Department of Justice with all of the prosecutions going on, from J6ers all the way to President Trump with Jack Smith, fully funded the FBI that has raided Mar-a-Lago, and he gave them a brand new building.”

She highlighted Johnson’s flipflop on the warrant requirement, something a bipartisan coalition had been working to include in a FISA reauthorization for over a year.

“Then a week later or two weeks later, he comes out, reauthorizes FISA, and he is the deciding vote, votes down the warrant requirements – something that he was for six months ago, but all of a sudden he was the deciding vote and voted it down,” she said.

Finally she discussed perhaps the most high-profile Johnson flipflop, on Ukraine aid and the border.

“Then, a week later, he comes back with the foreign aid – foreign war package, it wasn’t aid, foreign war – with over $100 billion to fund war all over the world: Ukraine, 26 billion to Israel, and then he puts a $9 billion poison pill in that aid money to Israel that goes to Hamas and Gaza,” she said. “He calls it Gaza aid, but we all know Hamas is the government of Gaza. So it goes directly to Hamas.”

She also highlighted “$3.5 billion in there that Joe Biden is going to use to bring in so-called refugees from Gaza – again, Hamas – into America, and Joe Biden wants to make them citizens, I’m sure so they can vote for him in November.

“I mean, the list goes on and on.”

Green targeted the upcoming funding deadline as a major opportunity for Democrats to force more concessions from Johnson.

“This is where people need to realize it can go a lot further,” she said. “And I’ll tell you, September 30, we have an another government funding deadline. So that big two-part omnibus everyone just saw happen, that was late. The deadline is September 30 coming up, we’re supposed to do that again. What is Mike Johnson going to give away this time?”

Despite just receiving tens of billions of American tax dollars, Ukraine will ask for yet more money soon, with Johnson being the only person who could stand in its way.

“They said by the end of summer, the $61 billion that Americans just wrote a check for to Ukraine, that money is going to be spent and gone,” she said. “We’ll have no idea where it went. We don’t know the type of houses or yachts or cars or where that money is going to be stored and hidden away because we know that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt governments on Earth. So they’re going to come back and they’re going to say, ‘Mike Johnson, we need another check for Ukraine.’ That’s going to be at the end of the summer.

“So there’s a lot more damage that can be done and this is extremely dangerous.”

Greene had harsh words for her colleagues who want Johnson gone but argue now is not the time to vacate the chair.

“It doesn’t matter that, ‘Oh, Marjorie, it’s six months away from November and the election. Can’t you just wait and we agree with you about Mike Johnson? Can’t you just wait till after then?’ No, absolutely not. We have a job to do right now,” she continued. “And our job is to fight for the Republican agenda and America first agenda that voters gave us in 2022. Our job is not to whine and complain in Washington that ‘Oh, this is just too hard for us. Oh, it’s just too tough for us to go through.’ That is complete surrender. And I can’t be a part of it.”

She spoke of the difficult reality facing millions of Americans due to Democrat policies Johnson has continued to unleash. “Most people I know, Matt, are regular Americans. And regular Americans are scraping up their money to afford gas and bills. The food costs that they’re having to pay for now is absurd. People have maxed out their credit cards trying to make rent. Young people today have no hope of ever owning a home. I mean, it’s absurd what regular Americans are going through while stupid, pathetic, weak Republicans in Washington are all whining and complaining that ‘Oh, it’s too hard for us to hold our own Speaker accountable’ and put someone else in that actually has a heartbeat, maybe that can create fog on a mirror because they actually breathe and can actually fight back against the Democrats. I’m just I’m so over it.”

Next week, Greene will provide Americans the opportunity to know exactly where their representatives stand, and who will join her in taking steps to actually solve the problems facing Americans and buck the uniparty.

“This vote next week, Matt, will give everybody a full list. It’s gonna give everyone a full list of Democrats and Republicans. The ones that come together to save Mike Johnson — that’s your uniparty right there.”