Then-Vice President Joe Biden used his “Robin Ware” alias to email Hunter Biden in 2014 about a potential White House employment of then-Deputy White House Counsel John McGrail, emails from Hunter’s “laptop from hell” show.

On June 23, 2014, Hunter emailed “Robin Ware” from a Rosemont Seneca Partners email address.

“Before you fill position pls talk to me—– J. McGrail very much wants to serve as detail fr treasury,” Hunter wrote.

“Re Johnny call me right away Dad,” Joe Biden’s alias replied minutes later.

The email is one of about 5,000 reported emails linked to Joe Biden’s aliases.

White House staffers reportedly copied Hunter Biden on about ten emails to Joe’s alias addresses. Hunter Biden’s laptop contained 27 emails linked to Joe Biden’s alias email address, non-for-profit Marco Polo’s dossier cataloged.

On a separate occasion, “Robert Peters” alias received an email about a scheduled call with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who fired Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. The company was paying Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on the board.

The House Oversight Committee argues that Joe Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine in 2015 until Poroshenko fired Shokin, who had jurisdiction for the investigation into Burisma.

“It should be illegal to use an alias,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News. “I do not think you can hide your identity as an elected [official] by the American people. We take an oath of office to the American people and to the Constitution.”

The committee requested the National Archives (NARA) on August 17 to hand over all documents and communications in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used pseudonyms such as “Robert Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware.” NARA’s deadline to reply to the committee’s request was August 31.

NARA asked permission from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama if the agency can release Joe Biden’s email alias emails and records, according to the committee.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.