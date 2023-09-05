Poll: Most Say Joe Biden Is Too Old to Run for President, Not Mentally Up for the Job

Most registered voters believe President Joe Biden is too old to run for president and not mentally up for the job, the latest Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll found.

The survey asked respondents to choose which phrase best describes Biden. When faced with the statement that Biden is “too old to run for President,” 54 percent said that describes Biden “very well,” while 19 percent said that describes him “somewhat well.” In other words, a majority of registered voters, 73 percent, believe Biden is too old to run for president. In comparison, just 47 percent said the same of Trump, who is 77— three years younger than Biden, who is 80.

Further, WSJ found that even “two-thirds of Democrats said Biden was too old to run again.”

When faced with the statement that Biden is “mentally up for the job as president,” 49 percent disagreed, saying that the statement does not describe him well at all. Another 11 percent said it does not describe him “too well,” either. A majority at least somewhat disagree with the statement that Biden “cares about people like you,” and half do not believe the word “honest” describes Biden well.

More per WSJ:

By an 11-point margin, more voters see Trump rather than Biden as having a record of accomplishments as president—some 40% said Biden has such a record, while 51% said so of Trump. By an eight-point margin, more voters said Trump has a vision for the future. And by 10 points, more described Trump as mentally up to the presidency. Some 46% said that is true of Trump, compared with 36% who said so of Biden.

The survey coincides with polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which found over three-quarters of respondents across the political spectrum, 77 percent, agreeing that Biden is too old to be effective in a second term.

The survey was taken August 24-30, 2023, among 1,500 registered voters.

Former President Donald Trump has continued to blast Biden’s administration on Truth Social as Trump remains a target of indictment after indictment, issuing a warning on Sunday.

“The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it’s our turn,” Trump said.

“They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that’s where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!” he cautioned.