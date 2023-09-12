Republican officials blasted the Biden administration for paying “ransom” to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism after it reportedly approved a “shameful” deal with Iran to pay the Islamic regime $6 billion in exchange for five detained Iranian-American citizens on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“It’s ridiculous for US to be blackmailed into paying $6B for hostages which will help indirectly finance the number 1 foreign policy of Iran: terrorism,” wrote Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Last time it was $1.7B traded for hostages next time it will probably be $10B,” he added, “the price keeps going up & up.”

“I vehemently oppose this decision that will ultimately fund terrorist activities against Americans and our allies,” wrote Florida Rep. Cory Mills. “This is Obama 2.0 and the same policy failures that resulted in Iran’s advancements in nuclear weapon technology, uranium enrichment, and billions to Iran in the failed JCPOA.”

He also called out the “Obiden regime” for having “embarrassed us at the G20 summit while praising a China First agenda and attacking American energy.”

“Biden is now releasing $6B to a terroristic regime who’s politically aligned to China while ignoring the 9/11 anniversary sites on what is the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history,” he wrote. “This is the most corrupt and compromised administration in America’s history and he’s out to destroy America.”

“He MUST be removed immediately!” he added.

Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) highlighted that “Joe Biden [made] a deal with the #1 state sponsor of terrorism on 9/11.”

“The Biden administration is releasing $6 billion to the world’s #1 state sponsor of terrorism on the anniversary of 9/11,” wrote Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC). “Disgraceful.”

“President Biden is going through with his $6 BILLION payout to the IRGC and its proxies. This will only greenlight Iran’s illicit actions and encourage further hostage ‘diplomacy,’” warned Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

“Biden’s failed strategy of appeasement must end,” she added.

“First Joe Biden used 9/11 as an excuse to flee Afghanistan. Now he desecrates this day by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). “Shameful”.

“This is the message the Biden Administration is sending to the bloody regime in Tehran as we commemorate 22 years since al-Qaeda’s terrorist attack against our nation,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). “Shameful.”

This is the message the Biden Administration is sending to the bloody regime in Tehran as we commemorate 22 years since al-Qaeda’s terrorist attack against our nation. Shameful.

“On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Biden Administration announces $26 Billion is being sent to Saudi Arabia and Iran,” wrote Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

“On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the biggest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, President Biden is waiving sanctions & allowing the transfer of $6 billion in frozen funds for a ransom payment to Iran, the world’s biggest terrorist sponsor,” wrote Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). “Shameful.”

“It is appalling and shameful that the Biden administration decided to inform Congress of its billion dollar deal with Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, on the 22nd anniversary of the day terrorists took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans,” wrote Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY).

“Making concessions to Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror and brazen human rights abuser, while handing over $6 billion for this evil regime to finance more terrorist attacks on Americans is shameful,” wrote Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR).

“Alerting Congress on today of all days just rubs salt in the wound,” he added.

“The Biden administration’s $6 billion payout incentivizes Iran’s terrorist activities and endangers the lives of even more of our citizens,” warned Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“On the anniversary of 9/11, Biden has made a deal to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds. You don’t negotiate with terrorists,” she added in another post.

“Biden just gave $6 billion to Iran — and on 9/11. We used to call funding a terror state an act of treason,” wrote Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA).

“Joe Biden releases 5 prisoners & $6B to Iran, a leading state sponsor of terrorism. On the day we pay tribute & remember the victims of 9/11, one of the most horrific attacks on American soil, the Biden Admin brokered a deal with terrorists who openly shout ‘Death to America,’” wrote Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) argued that the matter “creates dangerous incentives to capture Americans abroad, provides #Iran a cash windfall as it continues to attack U.S. troops & sell drones to #Russia, & is tone deaf on the anniv of #MahsaAmini’s death.”

Republican Congressman French Hill of Arkansas claimed that President Biden’s “reckless deal to send $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism and egregious human rights violator, only further emboldens bad actors and puts the safety of American citizens who hold a blue passport at risk around the world.”

“Biden stumbling through a disjointed speech, slurring words and reading it as fast as he can – with moments of weird and odd emotions. He is not well,” wrote former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

“Which explains why he announces on September 11 that he is giving the Iranian Islamic Regime $6 billion,” he added, to which Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) replied: “Time to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

“On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the Biden Administration announces they’re shelling out prisoners and cash to Iran,” wrote Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs. “You can’t make this stuff up!”

Republican 2024 presidential candidates also weighed in.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to pay a $6B ransom to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism endangers Americans abroad,” wrote former Vice President Mike Pence. ⁦”@POTUS⁩ Biden announcing the deal on the anniversary of 9-11 is a disgrace.”

“While Americans mourn 9/11, Biden lines the pockets of the Iranian ayatollahs who provide safe harbor to the current head of al-Qaeda. This deal bankrolls nuclear ambitions, hostage takers, and extremists who hate America,” wrote Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“When I’m President, we will not sell out American interests to enrich our adversaries,” he added.

“Believe dictators when they tell you who they are and what they will do,” wrote former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

“Americans deserve to know what’s really going on with this Iran deal,” wrote North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. “Joe Biden is literally laundering money for Terror, Inc.”

“On the most solemn of days, Biden has chosen to negotiate with terrorists instead of visit the sites of terror on our soil,” wrote South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. “What blatant disregard for our fallen heroes. A slap in the face.”

“We need a commander-in-chief who will stand up to our adversaries, not bail them out,” he added.

The backlash follows the current administration’s reported approval of a deal with Tehran, which is widely viewed as disastrous.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the arrangement entailed the Biden administration issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without U.S. sanctions.

The money would then be held in Qatar’s central bank for Iran to use, reportedly for the purchase of humanitarian goods.

Furthermore, the Biden administration consented to the release of five Iranians detained in the United States.

According to the AP, Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the arrangement late last week.

However, Congress was only informed on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks carried out by Islamic fundamentalists.

The deal appears to deviate from the U.S. stance of refraining from financially compensating countries to free American detainees to avoid encouraging such practices.