Kevin McCarthy: ‘President Biden Did Lie to American People’

President Joe Biden lied to the American people, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Tuesday as he announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the 80-year-old commander-in-chief.

“Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings,” McCarthy said on Tuesday, announcing an impeachment inquiry into Biden and detailing the evidence that led him to that decision — a decision he said he did not make lightly.

McCarthy cited witnesses who testified that Biden “joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions.”

“Dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his sons and his son’s business partners,” McCarthy said, adding that bank records show that “nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies.”

The Treasury Department, he continued, has over 150 transactions involving the Biden family “and other business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks.”

“Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family,” McCarthy said, adding that Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners for his son’s role in the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

“Finally, despite these serious allegations, it appears that the president’s family has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration — treatment that not otherwise would have received if they were not related to the president. These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption,” McCarthy said, concluding that this warrants further investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I did not make this decision lightly,” he said. “Regardless of your party or who you voted for, these facts should concern all Americans. The American people deserve to know that the public offices are not for sale” and that the “federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically associated family.”

“I would encourage the president and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interest of transparency. We are committed to getting the answers for the American public, nothing more, nothing less,” McCarthy added. “We will go wherever the evidence takes us.”

