Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) announced his support for House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Tuberville claimed he was “shocked by the scale of the allegations and the strength of the evidence” after he and his colleagues in the Senate met with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY).

Tuberville said the impeachment inquiry “needs to happen.”

He said in a video statement:

Hey, Coach here. I just came from a meeting with Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman James Comer. And for the first time, here in the Senate, most of us just sat down and listened, as they laid out the case against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. You know, I am absolutely shocked by the scale of the allegations and the strength of the evidence, we ought to be ashamed. Our media ought to be ashamed. Our institutions should be ashamed of what’s going on for the last four years without being investigated. I commend speaker McCarthy for him moving forward with an impeachment inquiry. You know, I don’t like impeachments, you know, it holds back our country, but in this case, it needs to happen. The American people deserve the truth.

The American people deserve to know the truth. pic.twitter.com/sWKYY0jn0j — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 13, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden for “abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption,” relying on four key pieces of evidence.

As Breitbart News reported:

House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business Bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies An FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive Joe Biden “offered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

Comer, Jordan, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO) will lead the impeachment inquiry.

Comer has plans to “pursue Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records,” his spokeswoman announced Tuesday.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.