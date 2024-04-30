Donald Trump’s Business Records Trial Resumes in New York

Former President Donald Trump will be back in a New York City courtroom Tuesday as his business records trial resumes.

Prosecutors are tipped to pick up questioning of ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s banker Gary Farro as proceedings get underway again in Manhattan at 9:30 a.m.

Farro, a former senior managing director of the now defunct First Republic Bank, was briefly on the witness stand Friday when court was adjourned until Tuesday.

Trump is the first U.S. former president to face criminal charges.

RELATED: Trump Wishes Wife Melania Happy Birthday While He’s Stuck “At a Courthouse for a Rigged Trial”

His required attendance in court is limiting the 77-year-old’s time on the campaign trail ahead of his likely election rematch with President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House.

The Republican is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 sent to porn star Stormy Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

Daniels, 45, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was threatening at the time to go public with her story about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that could have potentially derailed his White House campaign.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels while holding firm against his indictment.

RELATED: Undaunted! Trump Lambasts Unfair “Biden Trials” as “Election Interference”

C-SPAN

He claims it is a “witch hunt” brought by Democrats to torpedo the ex-president’s bid to recapture the White House in November.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the payment to Daniels.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with her.

Only about one-third of American adults believe Trump did anything illegal regarding the case, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll recently found.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.