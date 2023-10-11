Kentucky Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (R) spoke with Breitbart News on Wednesday, noting it was “no surprise” that Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection.

Beshear endorsed Biden’s reelection in an October 10, 2023, interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Cameron told Breitbart News, “It should come as no surprise that Andy Beshear is endorsing Joe Biden. Andy has been doing Biden’s bidding his entire time in office. Under Biden and Beshear, Kentuckians are struggling to make ends meet, our streets are full of crime and drugs, and our kids face historic learning loss. I’m proud to support and to be endorsed by President [Donald] Trump. Kentuckians are looking forward to November 7, when we can fire Andy Beshear.”

He also noted, “Joe Biden is bankrolling Andy’s campaign.”

Moreover, on September 25, 2023, the Republican Party of Kentucky pointed to a Federal Election Commission report showing the Kentucky Democrat Party “has been raising money with Biden Victory Fund.”

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Sean Southard noted:

Joe Biden is Andy’s biggest donor because Andy Beshear fully supports Biden and his policies. Bidenomics is destroying working families and a vote for Beshear is a vote to endorse Bidenomics. Beshear and Biden are two peas in a pod: they pretend to be moderates in public, but behind closed doors they are radical, liberal Democrats. Both Biden and Beshear must go. We have a chance to get the ball rolling on Biden’s ouster by voting against Andy Beshear this fall.

On October 3, 2023, Breitbart News published an interview with Daniel Cameron, in which he stressed that under his administration, Kentuckians could count on him to be a strong defender of the Second Amendment and law enforcement.

Cameron said, “In 2019, the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police endorsed current Gov. Andy Beshear (D), but they have endorsed me this time around. Like most Kentuckians, the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police has grown tired of Beshear’s rhetoric, and they want somebody who is actually going to support them in deed.”

