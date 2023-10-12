An anti-Israel protest erupted at the University of Washington on Thursday wherein students were seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting for an “intifada.”

Video of the protest began circulating on social media showing students with Palestinian flags and chanting, “There is only one solution. Intifada Revolution.”

“No peace on stolen land” was another chant students yelled.

“When people are occupied, resistance is justified” was another chant.

This is currently happening at the University of Washington. “There is only one solution. Intifada Revolution.” It’s insane how many college students are waving Palestinian flags while calling for genocide against Jews.

pic.twitter.com/BkEUbeo6X1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2023

According to MyNorthwest, the demonstration grew to more than 1,000 people at its peak:

A pro-Palestinian protester told Campbell when asked about the “resistance is justified” chant, that he doesn’t want to see anyone die. He said it’s about holding the Israeli government accountable. “Labeling every Palestinian as Hamas and calling every Palestinian a terrorist … This is not helping the cause,” one pro-Palestinian protester said, according to KIRO Newsradio. “We’ve been struggling for 75 years and nobody talks about this.” “This is a disgrace. They are killing women, children, raping our girls. They took our babies into Gaza, pro-Israel protester said Kayla Hajbi, KIRO Newsradio reports. “The fact that people aren’t seeing it for what it is is disgusting.”

Last weekend, Hamas terrorists stormed into the southern part of Israel and began massacring civilians: men, women, and children. The death toll in Israel has since risen to 1,300 people. Throughout the week, protests and rallies have erupted all around the world, with Palestinian supporters often chanting antisemitic rhetoric while calling for Jewish deaths.

Masked men chant “Fuck The Jews” at pro-Palestine rally on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. Completely despicable anti-semitic hatred, I can’t believe we are seeing this on the streets of Sydney. pic.twitter.com/pHHNqKB4ud — Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇺🇺🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 9, 2023

