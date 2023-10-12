Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped radical Democrat Rep. Colin Allred (R-TX) for backing the Biden administration’s decision to send U.S. taxpayer aid in 2021 to Hamas-controlled areas — after the far-left Democrat requested the Biden administration freeze $6 billion for Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism.

“What about the millions you urged Biden to send to Gaza, even though the administration concluded that there was a “HIGH RISK” that $$ would be used by Hamas for terrorism?” Cruz questioned Allred.

“Should that $$ be halted too? (Hint: yes.),” he added:

The Biden administration sent $235 million to Hamas-controlled areas with the knowledge the aid could help Hamas, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. President Joe Biden wanted to “restore credible engagement” with the Palestinians in its tabled peace talks with Israel.

The Biden aid reversed Trump administration policy when it suspended nearly all funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency after the Trump administration discontinued ties in 2018 with the Palestinian Authority.

Allred, who is campaigning for Senate in Texas, supported sending aid to Hamas-controlled areas, along with many other radical Democrats, such as Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-OH), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Cruz opposed sending aid to Hamas-controlled areas unless the Biden admin ensured the aid provided tightly targeted the Palestinians and not Hamas. The assurance never came.