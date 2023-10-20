Poll: Trump Leads Biden as Support with Young Voters Rises

Former President Donald Trump has a two point lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup as his standing among young voters continues to improve, a poll released Friday shows.

An Emerson College poll details Trump ahead with 47 percent to Biden’s 45 percent alongside another eight percent undecided. That’s a rise of two points for Trump compared to Emerson’s poll from last month, while Biden’s support remains static, the Hill reports.

The figures affirm the tight race between the White House incumbent and the man who says he wants a return to the highest office in the land in 2024.

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in a national head-to-head matchup post-mugshot, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found. https://t.co/NbQmiGAiEs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 1, 2023

Trump led Biden by four points nationwide in a CNBC All-America Economic Survey poll from Wednesday, and he led by four points in a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll of seven key swing states from Thursday, the Hill sets out.

Pollsters found Trump performing better than Biden among the youngest voters, leading Biden among 18-to-29-year-olds by about two points, 45.2 percent to 42.9 percent.

The former president also leads among 30-to-39-year-olds by about 11 points, 49.6 percent to 38.5 percent.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 16 to 17 among 1,578 registered voters, including 574 Democrats, 559 Republicans and 445 independents or voters with a different party affiliation. The margin of error was 2.4 points.