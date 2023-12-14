Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) made the case for changing America’s asylum rules during a Thursday appearance on Breitbart News Daily, noting the United States saw 2,000 border crossers from China in October alone.

Blackburn emphasized the need the for the United States to secure the border in light of countries such as Ukraine asking for more American aid. The United States, she said, needs to focus on its own border security, explaining that individuals on the terror watch list are trying to come into the country.

“When you look at who is coming across that border, and under Joe Biden, we’ve had 279 known terrorists seek entry into this country,” she said, later emphasizing that enforcement is the issue, using the figures under former President Donald Trump’s leadership to make her case.

“This administration choosing not to enforce the law — I mean, you can look at the number of terrorists under Donald Trump — one year, we had three, a couple of years we had zero. So that shows you what enforcing the law does. If you’re a terrorist, you’re not going to come in this country. Like I said, you know, if it were up to me, it would be, ‘Send them to Gitmo’,” she said.

“They’re a terrorist, they are not going to wish you well. Their job is to destroy you,” she continued, explaining that the issue is not just individuals on the terror watch list crossing, either.

“You have people from what is termed special interest countries. And these may be people that are coming from China, where we had 2,000 people come from China to our southern border in the month of October alone, or they may be from Russia, where we had over 100 in October alone,” she said, adding that they are also coming from countries like Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, “where we had dozens come to our southern border in the month of October alone.”

“So we’re just saying, look, it’s time to secure the southern border. It’s not just people from Mexico, or from the Northern Triangle that are coming to that border. This is people from all around the world that are seeking entry. … They’re not coming here to go to Disney World or to get a better job, not all of them,” the Tennessee senator said. “We’ve got a lot of military-aged young men, single, that are presenting at our southern border right now,” she said, adding that this loose asylum policy would never be tolerated in countries such as China, Russia, Egypt, and Pakistan.

