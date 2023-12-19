Poll: Majority of Democrats Say Hunter Should Sit for Deposition, Prosecuted if Refuses

A majority of Democrat voters say Hunter Biden should comply with the House impeachment inquiry’s lawful subpoena, appearing for both a closed door deposition and a public testimony and if he does not, he should be prosecuted, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll reveals.
Hunter faces contempt of Congress proceedings after he failed to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition on Wednesday. If prosecuted and convicted for contempt of Congress, Hunter’s punishment could be up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.
All partisans said Hunter should comply with a closed door deposition:
- Democrats: 60 percent
- Republicans: 81 percent
- Independents: 72 percent
Among all voters, a greater majority said Hunter should comply with the law:
- 71 percent say Hunter should submit to a deposition first
- 29 percent say he should only appear publicly
When asked if Hunter Biden should “appear or not appear for a deposition by Congress if called upon to explain his business dealings before the body,” a greater amount of voters sided with abiding by the law:
- 81 percent said he should appear
- Just 19 percent said he should not
A vast majority of voters said Joe Biden’s DOJ should prosecute Hunter for not appearing:
- 71 percent support prosecution
- 29 percent oppose prosecution
Among partisans, a majority of both parties said Hunter should be prosecuted for not appearing:
- Democrats: 54 percent support
- Republicans: 89 percent support
- Independents: 72 percent support
Lastly, the poll found the president’s son holds an approval rating of negative 41 points:
- Favorable: 21 percent
- Unfavorable: 61 percent
The poll surveyed 1,500 Americans from December 9-12 with a 3 point margin of error.
Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
