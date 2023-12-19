Poll: Majority of Democrats Say Hunter Should Sit for Deposition, Prosecuted if Refuses

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Hunter Biden gives a statement to media outlets regarding the House Oversight Committee investigation into his business interests outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on December 13, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty
Wendell Husebø

A majority of Democrat voters say Hunter Biden should comply with the House impeachment inquiry’s lawful subpoena, appearing for both a closed door deposition and a public testimony and if he does not, he should be prosecuted, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll reveals.

Hunter faces contempt of Congress proceedings after he failed to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition on Wednesday. If prosecuted and convicted for contempt of Congress, Hunter’s punishment could be up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.

All partisans said Hunter should comply with a closed door deposition:

  • Democrats: 60 percent
  • Republicans: 81 percent
  • Independents: 72 percent

Among all voters, a greater majority said Hunter should comply with the law:

  • 71 percent say Hunter should submit to a deposition first
  • 29 percent say he should only appear publicly

When asked if Hunter Biden should “appear or not appear for a deposition by Congress if called upon to explain his business dealings before the body,” a greater amount of voters sided with abiding by the law:

  • 81 percent said he should appear
  • Just 19 percent said he should not

A vast majority of voters said Joe Biden’s DOJ should prosecute Hunter for not appearing:

  • 71 percent support prosecution
  • 29 percent oppose prosecution

Among partisans, a majority of both parties said Hunter should be prosecuted for not appearing:

  • Democrats: 54 percent support
  • Republicans: 89 percent support
  • Independents: 72 percent support

Lastly, the poll found the president’s son holds an approval rating of negative 41 points:

  • Favorable: 21 percent
  • Unfavorable: 61 percent

The poll surveyed 1,500 Americans from December 9-12 with a 3 point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.