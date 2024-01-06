Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) should forget running for president and focus on running for his “health,” MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, discussing the presidential hopeful making a play for it in New Hampshire.

“Well, he’s not running that hard, Matt, because he frankly can’t run at all,” Leavitt joked while discussing Christie’s presidential bid as the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary come around the corner.

“If he’s gonna run for anything, it should be for his health. Definitely not for President United States,” she said, emphasizing that Christie has absolutely “no chance” to emerge as the victor.

LISTEN:

Meanwhile, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has continued to find herself in the midst of what Leavitt described as “brutal” gaffes on the campaign trail, essentially exposing her establishment ways. And these errors could cost her second place in New Hampshire, she suggested.

“Yesterday, Nikki Haley made a brutal gaffe once again exposing how much of a fraud she is. And she said that she goes to Iowa and then she switches personalities and comes to New Hampshire. I’m sorry, what? You switch personalities? It shows just how much of a fake she is. She’s not consistent. She doesn’t stand on principle. She goes with the wind, with whatever is popular, to win votes. And that’s why we can’t trust her to govern on the issues that matter. But I know the people of New Hampshire. Well, Matt, I’m from this state. I live here. I’m here right now. And I can tell you, they don’t like to hear that,” she said, explaining that New Hampshire voters want “honest and authentic candidates coming to our state.”

Haley’s latest gaffe may have opened the door, she continued, for Christie to emerge to second place in New Hampshire.

“So I think Nikki Haley may have actually opened the door to second place for Chris Christie here in New Hampshire. The question is, can he fit through it?” she asked.

“Can he run through it?” she teased. “I don’t think he can.”