Breitbart News Daily Radio Show to Air LIVE Video Simulcast on The First TV Starting January 16

Breitbart News and The First TV are teaming up to livestream Breitbart News Daily, the SiriusXM radio show that airs weekdays from 6:00 – 9:00 a.m. EST on Patriot Channel 125. The popular radio show featuring host Mike Slater will continue to broadcast live on SiriusXM starting at 6:00 a.m., with video of the last two hours of the show now also airing on The First TV, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Since 2014, the show has become a morning staple for conservatives across the continental U.S. and Canada for the day’s breaking news, analysis, and ground-breaking interviews with important political and cultural newsmakers.

By adding video, Breitbart News fans can watch two hours of the show, from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. EST on The First TV: a favorite destination for conservative viewers. It can be seen on DirecTV Channel 347, DirecTV Stream, Uverse channel 1220, Pluto TV, Fubo TV, Haystack TV, Distro TV, and the FREE First TV APP on Roku, IOS, Android, Amazon, Samsung, Vizio and LG TVs. The First TV features popular shows such as Bill O’Reilly No Spin News; I’m Right with Jesse Kelly; The Sean Spicer Show; The Dana Show with Dana Loesch, and more.

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said, “The First TV audience is a perfect match for our show. This is just one of many planned expansions for Breitbart News. Our editor-in-chief, Alex Marlow, who began hosting the show in 2016, helped build it into the massive success it is today. In mid-2023, Alex handed the hosting reins over to Mike Slater, who is already well-known to and loved by The First TV audience.”

The First TV CEO Chris Balfe added, “Mike Slater is one of America’s most compelling hosts, and we’re excited to partner with Breitbart to bring Breitbart News Daily to The First TV.”

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said, “Conservatives across the country have been waking up to Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 for most of the last decade. It’s only fitting that in what promises to be an historic year for the country, our show is expanding to reach new audiences that prefer a video format. I’m excited about The First TV partnership. Big things are ahead.”