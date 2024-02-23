Tim Scott Makes Final Plea for Trump Ahead of South Carolina Primary

Former presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) made a final pitch for former President Donald Trump in the senator’s home state of South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary race, telling voters that America needs “four more years of Donald Trump.”

“Hey y’all, today is the last day of early voting in the great state of South Carolina. I voted today. You should too,” Scott said on Thursday, making his vote for Trump, rather than Nikki Haley, official.

“[If] you don’t get it done today, vote on Saturday. We need four more years of Donald Trump. Four more years of low inflation, low crime, low unemployment and high enthusiasm,” Scott said.

“Four more years requires all of us to do our jobs. Vote for Donald Trump this Saturday, February 24. Let’s get this focused back on Joe Biden versus Donald Trump,” Scott added. “Can’t wait for four more years”:

Scott endorsed Trump over Haley in January, serving as a brutal blow to Haley’s campaign, particularly given the fact that former South Carolina Gov. Haley first appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate in 2012. Despite that, Scott made his decision well-known, appearing publicly with Trump in Concord, New Hampshire, ahead of that state’s primary race.

“The reason why I decided to endorse him is because America needs a strong, clear, defiant president to restore law and order from sea to shining sea. See, we need a president who understands how to ignite our economy,” Scott said during a January appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“Here’s the question I keep asking myself. … Who do I want to be the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest military force? I want someone who has the experience, proven experience, ” he said, explaining why he chose to endorse Trump over anyone else.

“While he was in office, our allies were safer. Think about the situation in the Middle East. When President Trump was our president, did Hamas have the guts to destroy, attack, annihilate our strongest and greatest ally in the Middle East? Of course, they did not because they knew President Trump had Israel’s back,” Scott continued.

“The race is already over,” he declared. “And politically speaking and figuratively speaking, they are dead people walking. It is time for this Republican Party to focus only on one person, and that is eliminating Joe Biden by electing Donald Trump.”

Haley, however, made it clear that even after South Carolina’s primary race, where she trails by double digits, she will still be running for president the following day.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday, but on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president,” she told voters this week, comparing herself to the Biblical great David.

Dropping out would be the easy route. I’ve never taken the easy route. I’ve been the underdog in every race…I’ve always been David taking on Goliath,” Haley proclaimed.

“And like David, I’m not just fighting someone bigger than me. I’m fighting for something bigger than myself,” she added.

