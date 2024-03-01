12 Years: The Legacy of Andrew Breitbart Continues

Every year on this day, we honor and celebrate the life of Andrew Breitbart, who passed away 12 years ago today. Two years ago, we put together a video tribute that brought together so many in the conservative movement who were influenced by the original fighter — the man who taught us all how to walk toward fire. As Sen. Marco Rubio states in the tribute, Andrew “empowered an entire new generation of American leaders in every walk of life, who, whether they know it or not, are following in his footsteps.”
At this moment history, when the left is using every tool at its disposal to fundamentally change America from the ground up, it’s amazing to look back at some of the clips of Andrew in this tribute and realize that he predicted practically all of it over a decade ago.
Please take a few minutes to hear his words that always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining, as well as the words of so many conservative thought leaders who were influenced by Andrew, who was the Happy Warrior.
WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.
________________________________
IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)
- Clarence Thomas
- Marco Rubio
- Kristi Noem
- Tucker Carlson
- Mark Levin
- Donald J. Trump
- Jesse Watters
- Candace Owens
- Dennis Miller
- Peter Schweizer
- Jeffrey Steele
- Jon Voight
- James O’Keefe
- Ben Shapiro
- Ron DeSantis
- Robert Davi
- Megyn Kelly
- Nigel Farage
- Jerome Hudson
- Steven Crowder
- Newt Gingrich
- Mike Pence
- Sean Hannity
- Steve Bannon
- Nikki Haley
- Pete Hegseth
- Joel Pollak
- Alex Marlow
- Tom Cotton
- Michael Savage
- Katie Pavlich
- David Webb
- Kevin McCarthy
- Dennis Prager
- Greg Abbott
- Brandon Darby
- Dana Loesch
- Charlie Kirk
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Matt Boyle
- Mike Pompeo
- Sebastian Gorka
- Greg Gutfeld
- Kristy Swanson
- John Ondrasik
- Ted Cruz
- Mike Huckabee
- Ric Grenell
- Rand Paul
- Charlie Hurt
- Jeanine Pirro
- Sean Spicer
- Glenn Beck
- Marsha Blackburn
- Scott Walker
- Larry Elder
- John Nolte
- Sarah Palin
- American Heart by Jon Kahn
______________________________________________________________
Andrew Breitbart, 1969 – 2012
______________________________________________________________
Walk Toward the Fire — written by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn
