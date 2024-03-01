12 Years: The Legacy of Andrew Breitbart Continues

Every year on this day, we honor and celebrate the life of Andrew Breitbart, who passed away 12 years ago today. Two years ago, we put together a video tribute that brought together so many in the conservative movement who were influenced by the original fighter — the man who taught us all how to walk toward fire. As Sen. Marco Rubio states in the tribute, Andrew “empowered an entire new generation of American leaders in every walk of life, who, whether they know it or not, are following in his footsteps.”

At this moment history, when the left is using every tool at its disposal to fundamentally change America from the ground up, it’s amazing to look back at some of the clips of Andrew in this tribute and realize that he predicted practically all of it over a decade ago.

Please take a few minutes to hear his words that always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining, as well as the words of so many conservative thought leaders who were influenced by Andrew, who was the Happy Warrior.

WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.

IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)

  1. Clarence Thomas
  2. Marco Rubio
  3. Kristi Noem
  4. Tucker Carlson
  5. Mark Levin
  6. Donald J. Trump
  7. Jesse Watters
  8. Candace Owens
  9. Dennis Miller
  10. Peter Schweizer
  11. Jeffrey Steele
  12. Jon Voight
  13. James O’Keefe
  14. Ben Shapiro
  15. Ron DeSantis
  16. Robert Davi
  17. Megyn Kelly
  18. Nigel Farage
  19. Jerome Hudson
  20. Steven Crowder
  21. Newt Gingrich
  22. Mike Pence
  23. Sean Hannity
  24. Steve Bannon
  25. Nikki Haley
  26. Pete Hegseth
  27. Joel Pollak
  28. Alex Marlow
  29. Tom Cotton
  30. Michael Savage
  31. Katie Pavlich
  32. David Webb
  33. Kevin McCarthy
  34. Dennis Prager
  35. Greg Abbott
  36. Brandon Darby
  37. Dana Loesch
  38. Charlie Kirk
  39. Donald Trump Jr.
  40. Matt Boyle
  41. Mike Pompeo
  42. Sebastian Gorka
  43. Greg Gutfeld
  44. Kristy Swanson
  45. John Ondrasik
  46. Ted Cruz
  47. Mike Huckabee
  48. Ric Grenell
  49. Rand Paul
  50. Charlie Hurt
  51. Jeanine Pirro
  52. Sean Spicer
  53. Glenn Beck
  54. Marsha Blackburn
  55. Scott Walker
  56. Larry Elder
  57. John Nolte
  58. Sarah Palin
  59. American Heart by Jon Kahn

Andrew Breitbart, 1969 – 2012

Walk Toward the Fire — written by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn

