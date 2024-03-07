A majority of adult American citizens will not watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Will you watch this year’s State of the Union address on Thursday, March 7th?”

Overall, a majority, 63 percent said they will not watch Biden’s address. Of those, 47 percent said they will not watch it and that they do not want to. The remaining 16 percent said they would like to watch it but they will likely not be able to. Just 37 percent, overall, said yes, they plan to watch it.

Among registered voters, 43 percent said they will not watch Biden’s address and do not want to watch it, and another 15 percent said they would like to watch it but probably will not be able to, and 42 percent said yes, they plan to watch it.

Interestingly, most independents, 57 percent, said they will not watch the SOTU address and that they do not want to. Another 13 percent said they would like to watch it but will probably not be able to. Overall, just 30 percent of independents said they plan to watch Biden’s address.

Notably, a majority of Democrats, 52 percent, said they will not watch the SOTU, either because they do not want to or because they will not to be able to. Most Republicans, 56 percent, said they will not watch Biden’s address because they do not want to.

The survey was taken March 3-5, 2024, among 1,556 adult American citizens.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he will be offering a “LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address” on his Truth Social platform.

“I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!),” Trump said, noting that he has done this once before with “tremendous success – Beating All Records.”

“It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!” Trump added:

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) predicts it will be Biden’s last SOTU speech.

“Tonight will be Joe Biden’s last State of the Union address – and all Americans can rejoice knowing that,” the RNC said in a statement:

Families deserve relief from Bidenflation, a closed southern border, renewed faith in our standing on the world stage, and accountability from our Commander in Chief, but unfortunately Biden will deflect blame and sow division as he has done countless times before. Voters will not allow Biden to ‘finish the job.’”

The SOTU address begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.