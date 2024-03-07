Congressional Democrat leaders chanted “four more years” Thursday when President Joe Biden (D) entered the U.S. House chamber to deliver his State of the Union Address.

As Biden entered the chamber and greeted the individuals on his way to the podium, one person began shouting the chant until it caught on and a large number of individuals at the event joined in.

Video footage of the moment shows Biden taking a photo with attendees. As the chant grew louder, the crowd began clapping.

The speech will be Biden’s third, and possibly his last, State of the Union address depending on the outcome of the November presidential election, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“State of the Union addresses are where presidents often tout accomplishments in the past year or lofty goals for the year ahead,” the outlet explained:

But in Biden’s case, 2024’s speech comes at a particularly perilous time for him politically and for the nation policy-wise. Biden’s main general election opponent, former President Donald Trump, wrapped up the Republican nomination for president on Super Tuesday by knocking his last remaining challenger out of the race. Trump currently leads Biden in most general election polling and in key battleground states around the country, while Biden has reached a near-record low in his disapproval rating from American voters.

Meanwhile, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is boycotting Biden’s State of the Union address because he does not wish to “legitimize” the lies Biden will tell during the event, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“This state of the union is a farce thanks to Joe Biden’s disgraceful job performance,” Vance told the outlet.

“Tonight, he’s going to stand before the American people and lie about the state of our economy, the security of our borders, and the safety of our citizens. I’m not interested in legitimizing the president’s lies about the destruction his policies have caused for this country,” he added.