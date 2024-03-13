The Club for Growth aired an ad on Tuesday detailing how former President Donald Trump has said that state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) is “not fit” for the Senate, given his anti-Trump views.

The Club for Growth ad, “Unfit,” details how Trump said in 2022 that Dolan is “not fit” to serve in the Senate.

“The feeling is mutual. Dolan publicly attacked Trump, calling him a liar,” the narrator in the ad said. “He gave over 20 grand to RINO Republicans that supported Trump’s impeachment and backed Joe Biden, said the Republican Party should move on from Trump, and Dolan opposes Trump’s America First policies.”

“A Trump-hating RINO, that’s Matt Dolan,” the narrator concluded in the ad.

The Club for Growth endorsed Bernie Moreno’s Senate bid in early January.

“Bernie Moreno is a principled constitutional conservative with a firsthand understanding of the damage Bidenomics has inflicted on the economy and families across Ohio and the country,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a written statement. “His perspective will be a welcome addition to the United States Senate, and we look forward to doing whatever it takes to ensure he wins the race.”

To boost his primary opponent, businessman Bernie Moreno, Trump will hold a rally on March 16 in Vandalia.

Trump endorsed Moreno in December and urged Ohio Republicans to rally behind the Ohio businessman in the Buckeye State.

Trump said that Moreno is “exactly the type of MAGA fighter that we need in the United States Senate.”

“Bernie will always stand up to the Fascist ‘nut jobs’ and the spineless RINOS in order to fight the corrupt Deep State that is destroying our Country,” the 45th president said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.