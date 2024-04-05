Vice President Kamala Harris wrongly claimed that women’s basketball teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022.

Harris told Spectrum News, “Do you know that — OK, a bit of a history lesson — do you know that women were not — the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?” She rambled on:

Think about that and what — that talk about progress, better late than never, but progress…We love March Madness, and even just now allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women’s teams, to watch them, and now they’re being covered.

“This is the reality, people used to say ‘women’s sports, who’s interested?’ Well if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, ‘Oh,'” she added.

Her claim was wrong — the women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament was launched in 1982 — more than 40 years ago, and has long benefitted from tournament brackets.

But Harris and her husband Doug filled out women’s tournament brackets in 2021 — a year before she claimed they existed. Not only that, but they posted them publicly on the platform that what was then known as Twitter (now known as X).

A spokesperson for Harris later told the Daily Mail that she meant to refer to the “March Madness” trademark, which was extended to the women’s tournament in 2022, and not “brackets.”

