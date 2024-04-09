Poll: Most Biden Voters Are Voting ‘Against’ Trump Rather than ‘For’ Biden

Most supporters of President Joe Biden are voting “against” former President Donald Trump rather than “for” the Democrat incumbent, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

Overall, Trump and Biden are tied among registered voters with 43 percent each. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. garners just two percent support, and six percent said they are not sure who they will support.

The survey then asked registered voters who said they would vote for Biden if they are mostly voting “FOR Joe Biden” or mostly voting “AGAINST Donald Trump.”

Interestingly, most Biden voters, 52 percent, said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Trump, while 46 percent said say they are voting “FOR” Biden.

The survey then asked the same question of Trump voters, asking if their vote is more “AGAINST” Biden or “FOR” Trump.

The vast majority of Trump supporters, 67 percent, said they are mostly voting “FOR” the former president, compared to 32 percent who said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Biden.

Last week’s survey asked respondents to name who they believe will win the 2024 presidential election between Trump and Biden, regardless of whom they personally prefer. At the time, a plurality of all those surveyed, 43 percent, said they believed Trump would win, compared to 34 percent who said the same of Biden. Another 23 percent remained unsure.

In that survey, Trump maintained his lead among registered voters, specifically, leading Biden with 44 percent to Biden’s 37 percent. Independents were also more confident that Trump would win, 39 percent to Biden’s 27 percent. Over one-third, 35 percent, however, remained unsure.

This week’s survey was taken from March 23 to April 2 among 1,813 adult American citizens. It comes as Trump blasted not only Biden, but RFK Jr. in a recent Truth Social post, deeming the independent candidate the “most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far.”

“He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America,” Trump continued before blasting Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who has donated thousands to Biden and Democrats and is a far-left “criminal justice” advocate.

“Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!” he said, recognizing that his presence in the race is “great for MAGA” but adding that “the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot.”

“Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine,” Trump said, adding, “I love that he is running!”