Exclusive – Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, Texas Democrat Colin Allred’s Open Borders Policies Exposed in Ads

Win It Back PAC, which is affiliated with the Club for Growth, launched ads on Monday attacking Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Texas Senate Democrat candidate Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Win It Back PAC has produced two ads, one for the Ohio Senate race and the other for the Texas Senate race. The races represent pivotal battleground races through which Republicans can flip the Senate majority.

In the Ohio ad, the narrator said Brown “rolled out the red carpets for illegal aliens,” voting to allow funding for sanctuary cities, voted to give welfare benefits to illegals, voted against more border patrol, voted to give amnesty to millions, including law breakers.”

Watch video:

“Sherrod Brown is dangerously liberal and wrong for Ohio,” the narrator concluded in the ad.

Brown said during a 2018 Senate debate, “You don’t prioritize by going after and deporting people who are working hard, who are paying their taxes, who are active in their church, who are raising their families, who are doing things in our community … Why would we deport them?”

In contrast, Brown’s Republican challenger, Bernie Moreno, has promised to enforce the border.

“What does that mean? Let me give you five things we’re going to do. Number one, we’re going to have a safe and secure border where people only come into this country legally,” he began, also pointing to gaining back energy independence, restoring law and order, reforming federal agencies, and protecting children in schools against leftist indoctrination,” Moreno said during his victory speech.

The Texas campaign focuses on how Allred may be worse than President Joe Biden on the border.

“If you thought Biden was bad on the border, meet Colin Allred. Allred voted to allow drug traffickers and gang members to claim asylum, voted to defund Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement operations at the border, voted to protect illegal aliens who assault law enforcement officers from deportation, and called the wall at the southern border ‘racist,'” according to the campaign.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported on how Allred said in 2018 that it would be better if the Second Amendment had never been written:

The Second Amendment does have, in the first sentence, in order to maintain, you know, “well-regulated militia,” and “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” … There’s two ideas there, the recent trend has only been to focus on the right to bear arms instead of the well-regulated militia part. So I just think we have to accurately apply it.

“Would it be better had it not been written? Of course. But there’s no chance that we’re going to repeal any of the Bill of Rights amendments. … It wouldn’t happen; it’s not within the bounds of reality in this country. But what we could do, I think, there’s plenty of room within there to not allow people to have ‘weapons of war,’” Allred concluded.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.