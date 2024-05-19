Amy Kremer Elected RNC National Committeewoman for Georgia

Amy Kremer, the cofounder of Women for Trump, was elected to represent the Georgia Republican Party (GAGOP) at the Republican National Committee (RNC) as the committeewoman for the state.

In a post on X, Kremer expressed that she was “honored” and “humbled” to be elected to represent GAGOP at the RNC.

Kremer is known for having helped to organize the rally for former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.

“I’m so honored, humbled and grateful that the grassroots GAGOP believed in and supported me to represent them at the RNC as National Committeewoman!” Kremer wrote. “I promise to represent you, be your voice and fight for the change we need!”

Kremer was elected to receive one seat, while incumbent candidate Committeeman Jason Thompson received the other, according to the Hill.

“We need somebody willing to stand up and fight,” Kremer told delegates at the Georgia Republican Party State Convention. “If you want grassroots to have a voice, then you need to vote for change.”

I’m so honored, humbled and grateful that the grassroots GAGOP believed in and supported me to represent them at the RNC as National Committeewoman! I promise to represent you, be your voice and fight for the change we need! @GaRepublicans #gapol #MAGA #SaveAmerica #GAGOP… — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) May 18, 2024

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday on May 11, Kremer explained that Georgia is “ground zero” and vowed to be a voice for grassroots conservatives if elected.

Kremer explained during the interview that the committeewoman and committeeman have seats on the executive committee for the Republican Party and are also given a vote on the executive committee.

During the interview Kremer pointed out that her opponent was “not serious” and added that the Georgia Republican Party had lost 15 seats in the Georgia House, and five seats in the state Senate.