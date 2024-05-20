Biden, After Revoking Trump’s Order Against ICC, Claims Outrage at ICC Warrants Against Israel

President Joe Biden claimed Monday to be outraged at the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrants against Israeli officials for the war in Gaza — after Biden revoked President Donald Trump’s executive order against the ICC.

Biden reacted to the announcement Monday that the ICC was seeking warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — as well as against three Hamas terrorist leaders.

In a statement, Biden said:

The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.

However, in April 2021, Biden effectively gave license to the ICC to pursue Israeli — and American — soldiers and leaders over alleged “war crimes” in the fight against radical Islamic terrorists.

As Breitbart News noted Monday, in April 2021, Biden revoked a June 2020 executive order by Trump that slapped sanctions on the ICC for attempting to investigate American and allied soldiers who were not party to the ICC.

In a statement at the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the anti-American and anti-Israel bias of the ICC. But he professed hope in “engagement with all stakeholders” and “a broad range of reforms” at the ICC.

