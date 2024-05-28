Joe Biden Visits Hunter’s Ex Before She Likely Testifies in Gun Trial

President Joe Biden visited Hallie Biden, the former wife of Beau Biden and Hunter Biden’s former lover, before she will likely testify in Hunter’s gun trial, the White House press pool reported Sunday.

The White House said Joe Biden’s visit with his daughter-in-law had nothing to do with Hunter’s pending gun trial. It claimed instead the visit was to commemorate the upcoming ninth anniversary of Beau’s passing from cancer.

Hallie is expected to testify as a witness in Hunter’s gun trial. A 2018 police report showed she tossed a gun owned by Hunter in a dumpster behind a grocer, a source told Fox News.

Jury selection in Hunter’s gun trial is set for June 3.

Hunter refused in July to accept a plea deal laid out by prosecutors in the case after negotiations fell apart as a result of Judge Maryellen Noreika’s scrutiny of a “diversion agreement.”

The original “sweetheart” plea deal afforded Hunter the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time. In addition, Special Counsel David Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to potentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

Weiss charged Hunter Biden with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Weiss later indicted Hunter with tax violations in California.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.