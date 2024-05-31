‘Republican Voters Are FIRED UP’: GOP Hits Record Fundraising Numbers Post-Trump Conviction

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and GOP campaign committee groups raised a record amount of money after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his Manhattan business records trial.

“More than 485,000 donors have contributed $34.8 million since the verdict in the New York show trial was announced last night,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a written statement on Friday. “The American people stand behind President Trump in the face of this unprecedented weaponization of the judicial system and we are laser-focused on investing these resources to get out the vote, protect the ballot, and re-elect President Donald J. Trump.”

The RNC was not only the only GOP group to receive record donations after Trump was found guilty.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said that they had raised $300,000 by late Thursday night, which far surpasses the $175,000 the campaign committee raised after Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected Speaker.

Jack Pandol, the communications director for the NRCC, wrote, “Republican voters are FIRED UP.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also said it had its biggest fundraising haul after the verdict, raising $360,000.

Jason Thielman, the executive director of the NRSC, wrote, “Outrage over the sham verdict against Trump has spurred average Americans into action! The NRSC just had its largest online daily fundraising haul of the cycle. The people are energized and determined to take back the White House and Senate!”

Trump’s campaign said the 45th president had raised $34.8 million, which is nearly “double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform.”

Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement on Friday:

From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors. Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donor’s were brand new donors to the WinRed platform. President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.

WinRed, the GOP online donation campaign platform, was so overwhelmed on Thursday that its functionality was rendered incapacitated.

Major GOP donors, including Shaun Maguire, Robert Bigelow, Don Tapia, and others also pledged millions of dollars after Trump was convicted.