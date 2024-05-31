A host of major GOP donors pledged millions of dollars in support for former President Donald Trump after he was found guilty Thursday on all 34 counts in his Manhattan business records trial.

Many conservative donors already viewed the New York case as political by design, echoing the Republican presidential candidate’s view Democrats want to discredit and weaken him ahead of the Nov. 5 election against Democratic President Joe Biden.

Reuters reports those donors are more than happy to put their money where their beliefs are and offer financial support to Trump ahead of his resumption of time on the 2024 campaign trail.

The outlet pointed to mega donors including casino billionaire Miriam Adelson and hotelier Robert Bigelow as having lined up behind Trump, with their donations set to bolster a wave of pro-Trump ads, door-knocking, and phone banking in battleground states.

Reuters further added, “the verdict also spurred some longtime Trump donors to boost their financial support for Trump – and, in at least one case, make a big donation to him for the first time.”

Robert Bigelow, amongst Trump’s top supporters having already given over $9 million to an outside group supporting him, said criminal proceedings against the former president were a “disgrace.”

“I’m sending President Trump another $5 million as I promised him,” the Republican megadonor told Reuters.

Upbeat Silicon Valley tech investor, Shaun Maguire, posted on social media site X after the verdict that he had donated $300,000 to support Trump.