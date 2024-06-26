A group of House Republicans sided with Democrats to keep President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline, flying hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States, funded.

On Wednesday, 13 Republicans voted with 205 Democrats to block Rep. Glenn Grothman’s (R-WI) amendment to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill that would have defunded Biden’s parole pipeline.

The pipeline, known as the CHNV program, allows Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants to book their own flights in their home countries — after being screened by the federal government — and flying into American airports to secure so-called “humanitarian parole.”

The 13 Republicans are:

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY)

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL)

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón (R-PR)

Rep. Thomas Kean (R-NJ)

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA)

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY)

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY)

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY)

Through the CHNV program, Biden has brought nearly half a million migrants to the U.S. As of October of last year, almost two million migrants are awaiting authorization to fly into the U.S. interior to secure parole.

“By operating this obviously unlawful mass-parole program, Biden and [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas continue to make a mockery of our laws,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has said of the parole pipeline.

“… [T]he simple fact is that Biden and Mayorkas want to import more inadmissible aliens into the United States because they see political benefit in doing so, not to protect those legitimately persecuted in their home countries,” Green has said.

