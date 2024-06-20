President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline has brought more than a million foreign nationals to the United States since its inception in January 2023. Through this pipeline, alone, the administration is importing about one migrant for every three American births.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released figures for May, showing Biden’s parole pipeline is continuing to release tens of thousands of foreign nationals into the U.S. interior via the southern border and commercial flights every month.

From January 2023 through May 2024, nearly 1.1 million foreign nationals have been released into American communities. The parole pipeline brings foreign nationals to the U.S. through the administration’s “CBP One” mobile app and “humanitarian parole.”

For perspective, the number of foreign nationals brought to the U.S. through the parole pipeline since the start of last year exceeds the resident populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Delaware.

The CBP One app, whereby those in northern Mexico schedule appointments at the border for release into the U.S. interior, has brought close to 637,000 foreign nationals to the country. Those arriving via CBP One are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Mexico, and Honduras.

Likewise, 462,100 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have arrived in the U.S. on humanitarian parole during the same period. Those securing humanitarian parole fly into the U.S. via commercial flights after getting approval from DHS.

Specifically, almost 100,000 Cubans, 177,100 Haitians, 80,700 Nicaraguans, and 106,100 Venezuelans have arrived in the U.S. and been given humanitarian parole.

