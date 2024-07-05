Longtime friends of the Biden family were “disturbed” and “shocked” by President Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline as early as 2023, according to a damaging report published Thursday.

New York Magazine‘s Olivia Nuzzi spoke to Democrat officials, activists, and donors who started questioning in January if Biden was fit to run for another four years. However, she said, they were afraid to discuss it. Nuzzi wrote:

When they discussed what they knew, what they had seen, what they had heard, they literally whispered. They were scared and horrified. But they were also burdened. They needed to talk about it (though not on the record). They needed to know that they were not alone and not crazy. Things were bad, and they knew things were bad, and they knew others must also know things were bad, and yet they would need to pretend, outwardly, that things were fine. The president was fine. The election would be fine. They would be fine. To admit otherwise would mean jeopardizing the future of the country and, well, nobody wanted to be responsible personally or socially for that.

She wrote that “longtime friends of the Biden family” who spoke to her anonymously were “shocked” to find that Biden did not remember their names.

At a White House event in 2023, a guest realized “with horror” that Biden would not stay for a reception because he would not be able to “make it through the reception.”

WATCH — CNN’s Dr. Gupta: Biden Needs to Undergo “Detailed Cognitive Testing”:

“The guest wasn’t sure they could vote for Biden, since the guest was now open to an idea that they had previously dismissed as right-wing propaganda: The president may not really be the acting president after all,” Nuzzi wrote.

Biden was becoming “increasingly hard to get ahold of” even for normal official government business, Nuzzi said.

“Others told me the president was becoming increasingly hard to get ahold of, even as it related to official government business, the type of things any U.S. president would communicate about on a regular basis with high-level officials across the world,” she wrote.

“Biden instead was cocooned within mounting layers of bureaucracy, spoken for more than he was speaking or spoken to,” she wrote.

WATCH — Dem Rep. Huffman: Debate Wasn’t Just One Night, May Cement “Really Unfortunate Narrative” About Biden’s Fitness:

Earlier this year, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed that he was hospitalized for nearly a week after prostate cancer surgery, the White House admitted that Biden had no idea about the cancer diagnosis, or that his defense secretary was missing for that long.

It was also during a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, when Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria were targeting U.S. troops.

Since Biden’s debate performance in June, where he struggled to complete his thoughts and sentences, Washington has speculated whether or not he will be replaced as the Democrat presidential nominee.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.