David Axelrod Disputes Biden Claim ‘No One’, ‘No Poll’ Says He Can’t Win

David Axelrod, former adviser to former President Barack Obama, responded to President Joe Biden’s claim on Thursday that “no one” and “no poll” is saying he cannot win in 2024.

“If what he said at the end of his presser is true, it sounds like Biden’s team has not been very candidate with him about what the data is showing: the age issue is a huge and potentially insurmountable concern and his odds of victory are very, very slim,” Axelrod posted on X.

At the end of a press conference on Thursday, Biden claimed that “no one” and “no poll” is saying he could not win against Trump.

Asked by a reporter whether he would reconsider staying in the race if his team showed him data that Harris would fare better against Trump, he responded:

No, unless they came back and said, ‘There’s no way you can win.’ Me. No one’s saying that. No poll says that.

The press conference came at the end of a NATO summit in Washington, DC, this week, and was widely seen as a gauge for Democrats as to whether he could handle live, unscripted events after his disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.



However, during the press conference, he mixed up the names of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, calling Harris “Vice President Trump.”

Earlier in the day, he accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin.”

