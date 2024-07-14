Melania: ‘Dawn Is Here Again. Let Us Unite. Now.’

Former first lady Melania Trump called for calm Sunday and urged America to come together as one in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

She made clear her thoughts in a social media posting on X – formerly known as Twitter – saying she was thinking of “my fellow Americans” in a country that has “always been a unique union”.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she outlined, referring to the shooting on July 13 at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she said in the public statement:

She called for unity across the country in the wake of the tragedy, “I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans. We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she continued. “The core facets of my husband’s life – his human side – were buried below the political machine.”

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy,” she wrote.

More to come…